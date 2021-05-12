Two major reports followed by questions and answers claimed the spotlight during the May 10 Waverly-Shell Rock School Board meeting.
Invision Architect Kate Payne laid out district building and remodeling plans. A second report by building principals told staff about development experiences during 2020-21.
Payne overviewed the four separate projects directed by the Board: building two new elementary schools and renovations of the Shell Rock Elementary and high school facilities. The parallel building projects will begin first. The stated timeline is to begin to let construction bids in late winter or early spring 2022 with the goal of student occupancy in the fall of 2023. The schematic wrap-up will finish by late June 2021 to present cost estimates at the July board meeting.
Board members Flege and Epley questioned rising cost estimates, site access, HVAC, land preparation and site design to encompass large capacity bus turning radius. Invision Architecture will work with the city of Waverly on site access. On site preparation, the firm may issue early bids for grading and underground utilities.
With a challenging school year closing, W-SR principals reported on professional development time during in-service days and early dismissals. W-SR High School Principal Brady Weber explained the importance of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), a key element of Professional Development at W-SR.
“This work paid dividends,” Weber said. “It carried us through the spring.”
He noted W-SR was one of only 41 high schools in the state that continued to offer credit-bearing courses last spring when schools closed during the pandemic.
Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) also was an important professional development topic, according to elementary school principals Christi Lines and Micky Bahlmann. Teachers shared best practices pairing SEL and content delivery. Bahlmann noted the Seesaw Ap became a way to individualize instruction, while linking parents to classroom activities.
Stacy Meisgeier, Lied Center principal and Special Education coordinator, explained professional development reading, reflection and application to “support students and staff through caring relationships,” she said. “Relationships are the foundation to understanding challenging behavior. The goal is to address difficult behaviors and the lagging skills that create the behaviors.”
Educational Services Director Bridgette Wagoner spoke about Professional Development at the middle school. She explained the first half of the year focused on managing remote learners and getting them back in school.
“Establishing priorities was essential,” Wagoner said. “It was important to narrow and intensify big priorities; to focus on less to go farther. We found that non-academic factors impacted learning like working memory and a focus on attention.”
President Flege asked about academic catch-up for many students missing academic benchmarks this year. Currently, W-SR offers an extended school year – summer school – only to Special Education students who miss benchmarks. A General Education Summer School has not been offered since 2007.
Of the $1.2 million Federal Fund allocation to W-SR, at least $300,000 is to be dedicated to lost learning by June 30, 2023, according to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
“At this point, staffing would be challenging,” he said. “This gives us another year to target those who might need it in Summer 2022. We are continuing to think through what this might look like at all levels.”
In other action, the Board unanimously approved by roll call vote the $577,2000 purchase of 38.48 acres at 2513 Horton Road for construction of one of the new elementary buildings. The intention is to site the facility on the south end and sell an unused northern portion.
• Heartland Asphalt was the sole and approved bidder on the high school parking lot resurfacing at $206,800. The work will need to be complete before Aug. 14. Parking will be restricted once work begins and after completion to allow the site to firm up.
• No changes were made in school fees for the 2021-22 school year. Specifications for a propane bus were approved, and leases for building uses at the Lied Center were approved.
• New for 2021-22 will be the district hire of a Human Resources (HR) position. In a 40/60 split over the last three years, W-SR shared a HR director with the city of Waverly. As the city ends that agreement, a new W-SR agreement was approved with Dike-New Hartford Schools and Grundy Center Schools. An HR cirector will be hired and shared 60/20/20 among those districts.
• Two-year contracts were approved with W-SR Support Staff and building administrators and directors. Building administrator and director increases of 3% were approved, and a $.50 per hour increase for support staff, resulting in a 3.04% increase for wages, and a 3.43% increase for support staff who take the additional $25/month in W-SR insurance. Bus drivers receive a $1.00 per hour raise.
“We continue to have a hard job filling bus driver slots, one of the toughest jobs in the district,” said Epley, who worked on this agreement.
Concluding the meeting, Klamfoth extended special thanks to Board members and teachers for their outstanding efforts during this unusual school year. Noted with appreciation by Board member Kerri VanEe was the foundation’s social media posting of 2021 W-SR School District retirees.
The Board meets at 6:30 p.m. June 14 in person in the administration building. A Zoom link is provided for remote attendees on the Board agenda, posted on the district website.