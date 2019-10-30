An open house provides an occasion to celebrate and reflect, whether it’s a graduation, wedding, or business expansion.
The Sunday, Oct. 27 open house at Schumacher Elevator in Denver was that kind of event for the business owners, their employees, and Cedar Valley area residents.
It’s not every day that a small town business with a national reach adds 24,000 square feet and grows sales to almost $70 million in 2019. With a workforce of 250 people from many Cedar Valley communities, there’s a multiplier effect fueling rural prosperity.
Schumacher Elevator Company builds and modernizes large and small elevators for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. It has field offices in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
How does a family-owned elevator business, now in its fourth generation located in tiny Denver, Iowa, survive in a climate of fierce competition, changing technology, and globalization?
“It’s the people. We’ve been fortunate. We have very low turnover so we have workforce continuity,” said Jeff Schumacher, part owner and part of that fourth generation owner.
Fifty members of the Schumacher Elevator workforce greeted the public during the event. Employees welcomed the public at the door of the building’s durable reinforced concrete structure. They answered questions on the manufacturing floor, led small groups through the sales and office areas, and of course, assisted with elevator operations.
“Elevators are very safe. It’s not like in the movies,” reminded third-generation owner Marv Schumacher when a pod of open house visitors referenced a scary movie moment while descending the modern facility’s glassed tubular elevator. The west-facing exterior elevator, faces U.S. Highway 63 and is now lit with energy efficient LED fall colors. During the summer red, white, and blue celebrated the July 4 holiday.
“Adding color is one of the specialty things we do for customers,” Marv added, explaining that Schumacher elevators are installed at the Iowa City Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The design was for each floor to have a different color with a different animal theme. Schumacher elevators are also used in Rochester medical facilities and the Hilton Hotel.
Listening and learning are two-way streets in any business culture. Advice from those in the medical field took root in the Denver Iowa office space: Push button desk elevators allow workspaces and computer screens to move up and down within work cubicles. This design allows office workers the choice of standing or sitting.
“One employee said we could take away her chair because she never sits,” explained Marv.
If you’re familiar with the Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP), you’ve seen a stunning example of a Schumacher elevator. Donated by the company, that elevator is an example of how the company works to be a strong community partner.
Recent sales expansion, especially, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, Des Moines and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, led to the decision to expand the manufacturing plant in Denver.
“We opened our Minneapolis office in 2009 with one employee. Today, we have 40 there and it’s our largest sales branch. We got in there at the right time and there was the right time for an independent elevator contractor to grow in that market,” explained Jeff Schumacher.
This phenomenal growth led to expansion of the Denver site, which contains the main office and manufacturing facilities.
“We were out of office space and bought a robotic machine (the Python) and couldn’t fit it anywhere. What used to take two men two hours can now be done by one man in ten minutes using the Python,” adds Marv Schumacher.
“While we have a laser machine to cut thin steel, the Python allows us to cut structural steel, like I-beams. It’s a robotic structural steel fabrication system. Because we use a lot of structural steel in our product, it improves our speed and accuracy. We used to have to drill and saw do things by hand. Now, that is done with a CNC programmed plasma cutter, a different form of cutting with a light beam.” Jeff Schumacher details.
The expansion provided an opportunity to completely redesign the manufacturing floor to optimize workflow. Plant Manager Ron Sperfslage has been the driving force behind this improvement, according to Jeff Schmacher.
“The redesign of the manufacturing floor results in increased throughput and decrease manufacturing lead times,” Sperfslage says.
In the control systems area, a diagram showed how elevator controls have also changed over time. Once the size of a phone booth, control panels can now be held in one’s hand. Marv Schumacher, who became company president in 1962 holds that some of those old control systems are still working however.
The open house welcomed 250 area residents including Iowa State Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, and challenger Carissa Froyum, a Democrat from Waverly. Wednesday evening a separate open house was held for employees, their families, contractors, and special guests.
“Employees brought their children and grandchildren. It was fun to meet them all,” said Helen Schumacher, Marv’s wife who is also involved in various aspects of the business. She remembers the warmth of that work-created family who circulated around the new facility which has been in operation since May 2018.
While an open house has all the warm fuzzies associated with family and community solidarity, it’s important to reflect how national headlines affect our area.
“The tariffs have affected us somewhat. We applied for an exemption but were denied. We have also seen price increases from some vendors as they absorb tariff (costs which might add 6% to 8% on certain components,” explains Jeff Schumacher.
In addition to reminding us that elevators are very safe, Marv Schumacher answered the question about why some elevators are so slow. As is true in so many endeavors, “In the elevator business, we can build a fast elevator. More horsepower will move the elevator more quickly, but speed costs money.”