Scott Michael Sells, 58, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his home in Cedar Falls.
Scott was born June 27, 1962, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Darrell and Bernice “Bee” (Pruisner) Sells. He graduated from Waverly Shell Rock High School in 1980. For many years, he worked side by side with his father who owned the DX station in Cedar Falls and then Sells Automotive.
For many years, Scott’s passion was stockcar racing. He won several trophies and awards throughout his racing career starting before he was licensed to drive. His need for speed did not end on the racetrack. He is listed in the Stockcar Hall of Fame at the Farley Speedway. His pride and joy were his three children; affectionately nicknamed, “Boots,” “Boobaz” and “Bucksie.” He enjoyed camping trips with his son Trevor and was the biggest cheerleader for his daughter Taylor’s sporting events. He enjoyed playing softball and was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren, his family could always count on conversations ending with “I Love You!” His smile would always brighten up the room.
Scott is survived by his three children, Heather (Matthew Lukehart) Sells of Janesville, Trevor Sells of Cedar Falls and Taylor Sells of Cedar Falls, two grandchildren, Austin and Mila Lukehart of Janesville, father Darrell (Jan) Sells of Cedar Falls, mother Bee Sells of Norwalk, two sisters, Candi (Dean) Zelle of Grimes and Darri (Troy) Rinnels of Clarksville, one brother Randy Sells of Norwalk, and several nieces and nephews and his four-legged best friend Kobe.
A Memorial Service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dennis Platt officiating. The family greeted friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing were required. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
