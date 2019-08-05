Chickens, pigs and calves were in a bit of a scramble Thursday night at the Bremer County Fair.
From 6 years old to seniors in high school, participants chased after, caught and took home various fair animals during the Scrambles event on Aug. 1.
In between the different categories, pies made by Bremer County princesses and queens, along with mayors, were auctioned off as a fundraiser for the new Bremer County Fairgrounds. At the end of the auction, fair-goers had raised $11,950.
The first scramble event was the first group of chickens, which had kids starting at 6 years old.
One of the participants, Reece Peyton, was one of the lucky winners, as he caught a chicken. However, his chicken will be staying in Iowa at his grandparents’ farm, since Peyton is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and took in the Bremer County Fair as part of a vacation.
“I was so excited,” Peyton said after catching a chicken. “[The fairs in Iowa] are pretty good. It was fun.”
In the 8-year-old chicken scramble, Cheyenne Dreier was thrilled to take home the chicken she was able to catch.
Like many in the audience, Dreier’s excitement was at its peak.
“I feel happy,” Dreier said. “Someone trampled the chicken, and I came running after it. I thought I was going to catch it, but I didn’t. Someone trampled me, but I got back up and ran to it.”
At the Dreier household, Cheyenne’s chicken will be the first of its kind, in addition to their cats and dogs.
Dreier has named her chicken “Unicorn” and will be taking it home.
After five classes of chicken scrambles, it was time for fourth- through eighth-graders to try their luck during the pig scrambles.
Conner Werzer is going into seventh grade this fall, and he was one of the first few to get his pig into the gunny sack and taken to the pen.
“It was really exciting,” Werzer said. “I had to really make sure that my bag was tucked into my pants, because I didn’t want to lose it. Last year when I did this, I did not get a pig. I had one and then I lost it, but I just kept with it and finally got a grip of its legs. I let it cool down and rolled it over, before I got it into the bag.”
Werzer is a member of the Jefferson Superiors 4-H group, and he enjoys helping others the most with his fellow 4-H members, along with creating fair projects.
“My favorite part about it is to help the community with whatever we do,” Werzer said. “My favorite part about the Bremer County Fair is seeing how my projects do and if they make it to state.”
The final scramble of the night pitted high schoolers against calves.
Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA member Katelyn Kuhlmann, a senior, was the first in the 11th- and 12th-grade group to get her calf tied to the fence.
Kuhlmann said it was not easy, but it was worth it in the end.
“It was a lot of hard work and was really tiring,” Kuhlmann said. “I had to wrap my feet around it [the calf], so it would stay in my arms. I quickly had to put the halter on, but the halter was underneath me. I had to grab that and put it on — it was difficult. It was exciting, because I get to show it at the fair.”
With one year left at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, Kuhlmann has enjoyed participating in their FFA chapter.
“I like being a part of the Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA, because we do a lot of things for the community. We try to get involved with things around us and just do our part.”