DENVER – This summer was unlike any other for teams gearing up for fall practice. Overnight team camps were called off. Seven-on-7 drills were canceled. Team workouts didn’t begin until early July.
The COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the cancellation of some professional and collegiate sports leagues, while leaving others scrambling to draft and implement a Return to Play strategy, has left the Iowa prep sports fall calendar as murky as ever before.
Questions outnumbered answers, particularly when it came to football.
After it released every school’s regular-season schedule in late-March, the Iowa High School Activities Association changed course and published a revised format for the 2020 season that featured as many as seven games and every team making the playoffs.
Most teams had yet to conduct a dozen practices before they scrimmaged Friday – exactly one week before kicking off the truncated regular season.
Current times have brought unprecedented challenges to everyone involved, and Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver tackled one another during a scrimmage at Sharp Field.
The format consisted of three sets of 15 plays, with each team getting 45 snaps on offense and defense, with special teams mixed between. Each offensive set began at the 40-yard-line heading in.
Normally used as a barometer ahead of Week One, Friday’s scrimmage carried double the weight. For one, it was the first time either team lined up against another – outside of intra-squad scrimmages. It also offered both teams a chance to study themselves on film for the first time.
“Without having a chance to go out and do this and get this on film (would not be good),” W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard said.
Luckily, they did.
And both squads came away with strengths and areas of improvement.
The Go-Hawks established the run from the get-go. Led by speedster Ryan Folkerts, W-SR racked up 155 rushing yards (unofficial) in its first 30 plays. Folkerts, a junior who started on defense during his sophomore campaign last season, showed why he will be one of the fastest running backs in the area, perhaps the state. He scored three touchdowns and broke runs of 25 and 20 yards, respectively, both of which went for scores. Unofficially, Folkerts had four carries for 40 yards. (He gained 17 yards on 13 carries all of last season, despite competing for playing time in a loaded backfield.)
Folkerts also made an impact on defense.
Denver opened the scrimmage on offense and on the third play of the night, Folkerts jumped the route, snagged an interception and would have returned it for a touchdown.
“He had some good runs and had an interception. He looked experienced,” Hubbard said. “We’re younger at some spots, we’re experienced at other spots, but we have some great talent at all those spots.”
Running back is one of those spots Hubbard referenced.
Along with Folkerts, W-SR features a wide array of power in the backfield. For starters, there’s senior Jonathan Wessel, the team’s leading rusher in 2019, and sophomore McCrae Hagarty, who rushed for more than 400 yards as a freshman. What’s more, senior Donovan Wessel, averaged 4.7 yards per carry last year. Throw in sophomore Asa Newsom, the younger brother of former W-SR standout and current University of Nebraska-Lincoln redshirt freshman Mosai Newsom, and the Go-Hawks will again have a dangerous backfield.
Quarterback is another position Hubbard is comfortable with. Senior Brady Ramker enters Friday’s season opener against visiting Crestwood as the starter, with junior Grant Halverson as the backup.
Both were behind Ethan Flege last season, although Ramker attempted three passes last season. He only attempted one Friday, but it was intercepted by Denver junior Ethan Schoville on the Go-Hawks’ fourth play of their first offensive set. He also rushed for 32 yards on two carries. Halverson was 1 of 2 for nine yards.
Perhaps a surprise was when Asa Newsom also took snaps under center. Hubbard and his staff intend to have “at least two more guys ready to go that can do some things for us,” outside of Ramker.
“In a normal year, you’d need that and then with COVID, we figured with Asa being as athletic as he is, it probably wouldn’t hurt to have him learn how to do it, too,” Hubbard added. “Grant’s very sound as well. He’s very technical and efficient in everything he does in running our offense.”
Rhett Barrett was eager to see how his newly minted offensive line would fare against an aggressive W-SR defensive front. Tasked with replacing three of his five starters up front from last season, Barrett was pleased with the way that group held up, especially with 6-foot-1, 230-pound sophomore Chris Haislet (who was out with an injury in 2019) in the mix.
“He’s a little young, plays high,” Barrett said. “But we’ve just got to coach him up. He’s doing well for where he’s at, and we’ll keep getting him where he needs to go.
“We’re not overly big, so we’ve just got to keep getting better as (an) O-line, stay low, chop our feet and do the things that O-line need to work on and get better at. I really firmly believe with the guys we’ve got, we will get there.”
Timing is one thing the Cyclones didn’t have Friday.
For the first two sessions, senior quarterback Isaac Besh and his receivers had trouble getting on the same page. Besh threw two interceptions in the first set, one landing in the hands of Folkerts, and the other on a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Besh’s third interception came on the first play of the second offensive set.
“He just threw it inside, and he should’ve been throwing it outside. It was the first time he kind of felt pressure, and he just needs to sit in that pocket and have a little bit more confidence. He underthrew it and threw it too far inside, and that’s got to go outside. I’m not real worried about that. He’ll make the plays (this) week.
Besh completed 4 of 8 pass attempts for 40 yards, and added a rushing touchdown. Junior Braydon Powers appeared to break loose for a 29-yard touchdown off right tackle, but holding penalty negated the score. Schoville also ran for a score.
“Waverly’s got a lot of good kids, good athletes (that are) well-coached. Sometimes, when we got a little tired, we got a little high (in our pads). I don’t think we have anything major that we have to change, but we just have to get better. And this is what this scrimmage is always good about, and we’ll make a big difference from this to (Friday).”