After at least five years of having no rate increases, the Waverly Municipal Golf Course will hike its season pass fees for the 2020 golf season, as approved by the Waverly City Council on Monday.
Adult passes will jump by $20 for the first time since 2015, from $600 to $620, while the adult-plus-spouse pass will climb by $24 from $856 to $880, the first bounce in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, young adult — for golfers 18-23 — seniors and super seniors — 72 and up — will each have their passes be $15 more from 2019. Young adults and super seniors will pay $315, while seniors will lay down $525 for the year.
Also, the family golf and pool pass will go up by $30 to $1,030 in its third year of existence. Another change is seasonal cart rental has been split to two levels. Instead of a flat $560, it will be $575 for a family and $375 for a single, while using the carts on the trails without playing is still $300 for the summer.
The only groups not seeing a change in pass fees are college students and juniors, which are high-school age and younger. Collegians will still pay $150, while for the third year in a row, juniors get the biggest bargain at playing the course all summer for $50.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who is the council liaison for the Golf Commission, said the rates were discussed at the most recent meeting. She said the municipal course’s rates are competitive with others in the area.
“We need to do a little catch-up, but we don’t want to price ourselves out of the market,” Rathe said.
Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said the commission usually requests rate raises every other year.
“They’ve stayed steady since 2015 for the rates for season passes, so that’s what we’re looking at, getting those season passes … not caught up all at once, but getting back to raising them,” Riordan said.
Meanwhile the daily fees will remain constant in 2020. Adults playing nine holes will remain at $15 and $22 for 18. College students can play a whole round for $15, and juniors will pay just $7. A 10, nine-hole punch card is available for $130.
The single-day cart rentals also stay the same. Eighteen holes is $17 per seat, $10 per for nine, $14 for the trails, and $140 for a 10-punch, nine-hole card.
Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer asked why the golf rates haven’t changed in the last four or five years. Riordan thought the commission “missed” the opportunity in 2017.
Rathe said the commission “deliberately” chose not to raise the college and junior passes.
“We’re trying to encourage junior golf, and certainly, there’ve been big strides in that area,” she said. “With the younger golfers, we’re not planning to raise those pass rates.”
In other business, the council passed the first reading of an ordinance that amends 11 sections of the city’s zoning code chapter to align it with state law. Instead of the City Council, the Board of Adjustment would approve any issuances of special use permits, while being recommended by Planning and Zoning. A second reading, and possibly a third if a public hearing isn’t required, could be done for the Dec. 16 meeting.
That meeting would be the last of the year and of the terms of Sherer, Mayor Dean Soash, Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie and At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein, as the council voted to cancel the Dec. 23 study session ahead of the Christmas holiday. Soash, Sherer and Waldstein all lost their re-election bids on Nov. 5, while McKenzie decided to step down at the end of his current term.
Taking their places will be Mayor-elect Adam Hoffman, At-Large Councilman-elect Matt Schneider, Ward 2 Councilman-elect Kris Glaser, and Ward 4 Councilwoman-elect Heather Beaufore. They may be installed during the Dec. 16 meeting, as is past practice.