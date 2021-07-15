St. Paul’s Lutheran School provides its students with the opportunity to learn a second language. Spanish class has been offered as a specials class at St. Paul’s since 2003.
“Young children learn a second language more easily than adults because the window of opportunity for learning language is still open for them,” said Tamela Johnson, principal at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Kindergarten through sixth grade students have Spanish instruction twice a week and three of St. Paul’s preschool sections receive Spanish instruction once a week.
“The St. Paul’s students’ enthusiasm for learning Spanish is contagious,” said Paula Letsche, Spanish teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “They are often curious to discover how to say new words in Spanish beyond what we learn in class.”
Many students don’t receive second language instruction until middle or high school, St. Paul’s elementary students are so fortunate to have the luxury of exposure to a second language at such an early age.
“In my experience the early exposure to Spanish language learning at St. Paul’s provides a strong foundation for further foreign language acquisition later in life,” Letsche said.
Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
