Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School secretary Penny Marlette posted photos of herself and colleague Susanne Deike on Marlette’s personal Facebook page showing some spirit on Thursday.
The duo had donned shirts with an homage to the Rosie the Riveter poster with a script tattoo on the woman’s bicep saying “School Secretaries” and the caption reading “It’s not for the weak.”
Marlette and Deike also did up their hair with a bandana in the same style as Rosie. Marlette also captioned the post “Twin day with my favorite secretary,” and tagged Principal Jeremy Langner.