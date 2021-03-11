Security State Bank has continued to be rated 5 Stars by BauerFinancial, Inc., Coral Gables, Florida. Earning 5 stars consistently for 10 years or longer gives Security State Bank an Exceptional Performance Bank status.
“What I find particularly encouraging”, observes Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, “is that it’s community banks, like Security State Bank, that are achieving this status. Community banks base decisions on relationships, not just on numbers. We seem to be coming to a point where human interaction is regaining importance. Technology is an invaluable tool, but only when it enhances the customer experience. Security State Bank has never lost sight of that.”
Security State Bank was established in 1940, and has been building personal relationships ever since. Today, 81 years later, Security State Bank operates through three conveniently located offices in Shell Rock, Springville and Waverly and can also be found online at securitystateonline.com.