WAVERLY – Sophie Sedgwick crossed off a career milestone Tuesday night.
The Waverly-Shell Rock junior setter recorded her 1,000th assist during a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 sweep over Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Sedgwick, the conductor of W-SR’s offense, credited her teammates, especially hitters Avery Beckett and Ashli Harn, for her success.
“I couldn’t do it without my defense and my passing, obviously,” said Sedgwick, “but it’s so fun to give them those good sets and for them to put it away.”
W-SR (26-7 overall, 5-0 NEIC) swatted 41 kills against New Hampton on Tuesday night, and Sedgwick assisted on 34 of those successful attacks. She ranks second in all classes with 682 assists on the season.
Sedgwick also posted two kills and was 17 of 17 serving with one ace in the victory.
“That’s what the setter needs to do,” longtime W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “It’s kind of like the quarterback on the football team or the point guard on the basketball team. She’s just got to make good decision and who’s the hot hitter and who’s not, and who’s doing what we need to do in order to beat the other team.”
The Go-Hawks’ final home match of the 2020 season was quite different than their first two. After struggling early against both Crestwood and Waukon, the Go-Hawks controlled the pace and momentum from the opening serve against the Chickasaws.
But it wasn’t easy.
The Go-Hawks never trailed in the first set, even though there were four ties.
A kill and a block from sophomore Ellie Thompson handed W-SR a 12-8 lead midway through, but New Hampton (10-10, 3-3) knotted it 13-13 with an ace serve from Alivya Wisner.
Despite their short-lived lead evaporated, the Go-Hawks didn’t buckle. They got stronger.
Beckett, a junior standout who leads all classes with 400 kills on the season, slammed one of her team-high 18 on the night to give her club the lead for good, 14-13. The Go-Hawks pieced together a 7-0 run to help push the set out of reach and grab a 1-0 lead in the match.
Against both the Cadets and Indians, the Go-Hawks found themselves in numerous ties and stared at one or two-point deficits. So, what changed against the Chickasaws?
“In practice, we’ve been breaking it down and really focusing in on what we need to do and keeping control on our side,” Sedgwick said.
Much like they did after falling to No. 8-ranked Class 2A Denver in its home tournament last week, W-SR overcame adversity in the second set against New Hampton. Despite the sweep, the one thing the visitors excelled at Tuesday night was keeping balls alive. Senior Rylee Schumacher scooped a team-high 14 digs, while sophomore Jenna Tank and junior Chloe Geerts had seven apiece, which made it tough on the home team.
New Hampton led for much of the second set. A kill from sophomore Carlee Rochford made it 7-2 early. Then, W-SR battled back. First, it pulled within a point, 12-11, before New Hampton called a timeout. W-SR then grabbed a 14-13 lead and never looked back en route to taking a commanding two sets to none lead in the match.
“They’re always a fighter, and they have good athletes and they have a lot of energy,” Woodin said. “They had nothing to lose, and they had a couple losses in the conference, so they were going to play their hardest.”
Go-Hawks senior Reagan Dahlquist gave her team an early lead in the third set with a pair of kills before consecutive spikes by Beckett made it 11-8 Go-Hawks. An ace serve from senior Jenna Willey pushed the margin to 20-16 before Beckett ended the match and completed the sweep with her 18th kill.
All of the sudden, playing at home has become a weapon of sorts for the Go-Hawks. They travel to the Mason City tournament Saturday, then to unbeaten conference foe Decorah, followed by the NEIC tournament next week. Their next home match very likely could be in regional play.
Judging from Tuesday’s performance, they’ll be ready.
“It’s just going up from here,” Sedgwick said. “We battled some really good competition, and we beat some really good teams, and it’s all up from here.”