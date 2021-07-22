Registration is now open for the 13th annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Waverly’s own global organization, Self-Help International.
The Lags Memorial Golf Tournament is a four-person best shot format and will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. The day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, raffle prizes and games, followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Registration fee of $300/foursome ($75/golfer) includes green fees, cart, gift pack and a grilled lunch by Jim Willson.
There will be pin prizes, fun challenges out on the course and a chance to win a new Chevy Equinox for a hole in one courtesy of Roling Motors. The post-golf party is open to the public and will take place at Joe’s Knight Hawk, where the tournament results will be announced, awards will be given, and there will be a live auction.
Visit www.selfhelpinternational.org/golf2021/ to register online or download the registration form. Mail the completed form with payment to Self-Help International, 207 20th St. NW, Suite A, Waverly, IA 50677. Registration forms are also available at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. For questions about registration, call Self-Help International at 319-352-4040.
A Waverly farm boy native, David “Lags” Lageschulte, was a successful entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist, who had a passion for helping others. Lags was a venture capitalist who would see potential in others’ ideas, and he partnered with a number of rising business entrepreneurs to help them get started.
“He was always doing something of entrepreneurial nature; that was in his blood,” said Fran Mueller, longtime friend of the Lageschulte family and Self-Help International board member.
Lags loved Self-Help International’s mission to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves, and particularly resonated with the organization’s roots in Waverly and emphasis on empowerment and sustainability. He worked with Ted Waitman to bring the Give a Hoot for Self-Help Golf Tournament to Waverly as an annual fundraiser for Self-Help International, and served on the organization’s Board of Directors for many years. After Lags passed away in March 2014, the golf tournament was re-named in his honor, and lives on in memory of Lags and his dedication to his hometown, alleviating hunger and giving back.
“The funds raised through the Lags Memorial Golf Tournament enable Self-Help to meet rural farm families where they are at, and offer a helping hand in the form of education, as well as financial resources to put that knowledge into action,” Self-Help Executive Director Nora Tobin said.
“In the coming months, Self-Help’s teams will be hosting field days where farmers can learn about more nutritious seeds to plant at home, paired with loans so farmers can finance the inputs to maximize yields. We’ll be working hand in hand with women-owned small businesses in Ghana, offering training and microcredit loans to help as they recover from the economic disruptions associated with COVID-19. And we’re continuing to support rural communities in Nicaragua to access clean, safe drinking water so waterborne diseases don’t jeopardize children’s health or parents’ livelihoods,” said Tobin.
“It’s fitting to host the tournament here in Waverly since it’s in memory of a man with such incredible hometown pride,” said golf tournament chair Ted Waitman. “As always, we expect this year to be the best year yet!”
Waitman encourages advance registration as the field is limited.
Self-Help International prioritizes local staff and expertise, and implements programs that address the hard gaps in community development with emphasis on long-term, sustainable solutions to fight malnutrition, improve food security, access clean water and empower women and girls. For more information on Self-Help International, visit www.selfhelpinternational.org. For more information and to register for the Lags Memorial Golf Tournament, visit www.selfhelpinternational.org/golf2021.