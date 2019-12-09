The Iowa State Patrol and Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a jack-knifed semi Monday morning on Iowa Highway 3 near Shell Rock.
According to the accident report from the state patrol, Philip Charles Devries, 44, of Sheffield, was driving westbound on Highway 3 when the 1997 Freightliner tractor, owned by Ag Movement Services, of Sheffield, and pulling an agricultural trailer lost control at around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection with Terrace Avenue during a snow squall in the area. The highway was 100% snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.
Once the truck started to slide, it left the roadway to the left and into the ditch, with the trailer sticking out into the roadway. The semi was considered to be a total loss.
There were no injuries in the accident, but traffic on Highway 3 to the west of the Flint Hills Resources ethanol plant near Shell Rock was blocked until the trailer could be cleared from the road. There were no citations issued. Troopers and deputies were assisted by the Shell Rock Fire Department and Waverly Ambulance.