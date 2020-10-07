A venerable United States senator and a candidate for the House of Representatives teamed for a short visit to Waverly on Wednesday morning.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has been representing Iowa since 1980, and Ashley Hinson, the 2020 Republican challenger of first-term Rep. Abby Finkenauer, stopped in town for a mini tour on main street and a private lunch at The Wild Carrot, Waverly’s signature eatery.
The beautifully renovated downtown streetscape, accented by the newly installed planters, beaming with colorful fall foliage, could not have been a more fitting backdrop for out-of-town guests on a gorgeously sunny October midday.
Hinson, a former KCRG morning news anchor, who has represented House District 67 in the Iowa Legislature since 2017, is seeking to flip the First Congressional District back to red. Two-term Rep. Rod Blum, a Republican, lost the seat to Finkenauer in 2018, but he earned the seat after Democrat Bruce Braley vacated the seat to unsuccessfully run for Senate in 2014.
Historically, the district has changed hands between the parties several times. This year’s race is closely watched by politicos nationwide, given the stature of Finkenauer.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman hosted the guests and took them to a couple of businesses.
At Love & Lace, where media were invited, the legislators chatted with owner Deb Mummelthei about the economic recovery, and the toll the pandemic has taken on small businesses.
Wearing a corn-themed mask and a UNI buckle, in appreciation of his alma mater, Grassley fist bumped with the staffers, many of whom appeared to know him well.
Hinson, who had come to Waverly before to cover events in town and at Wartburg College, during her time as a journalist, lauded the store, which features women’s apparel and décor items, and quipped she might return later with her mother-in-law for a shopping spree.
She asked Mummelthei how the store had fared through the economic challenges of the times. She also wanted to know if the Paycheck Protection Program, the forgivable loan program established by the 2020 CARES Act, and administered by the Small Business Administration, had been helpful. The program made available up to $659 billion to help small businesses survive through economic hardship, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury website.
“I had a great accountant, I had a great banker, I didn’t face any challenges,” Mummelthei said.
She said especially when the coronavirus hit, her store became not just a place for business, but also a spot where people could “get a hug.”
“The mental health has been huge,” she said. “We prayed for people, we praised people, we loved them, because it wasn’t about the money, it was about trying to stay mentally healthy.”
Grassley said the loan program was launched to help small businesses survive.
“When the government decided to shut down the economy, we had a responsibility to open it up, and that’s what the PPP program was all about,” he told the store staff.
A true ambassador for Waverly, Hoffman talked about downtown improvements, the grants the city had been awarded and the role of the hospital, which held a special beam-signing ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the progress of its expansion.
In a press gaggle on Bremer Avenue, Grassley said he was campaigning for Hinson because he was impressed by her work in the Iowa Legislature.
Grassley himself represented the Butler County area from Jan. 12, 1959, to Jan. 3, 1975, according to his biography. That’s when he left Des Moines for Washington after being elected to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District at the time.
While the politicians answered reporters’ questions, Dan Hatala, Waverly’s own mural artist worked on a grant-sponsored artwork going up on the wall of the Mixing Bowl Bakery.
Grassley said he keeps a close ear on what Iowans’ needs are so he could take their message back to Washington.
“I would stand for additional help for business people but I cannot go as high as what Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi (D-Calif.) wanted to do,” he said. “Remember, we already put out $3 trillion in March and a lot of that hundreds of billions have not been spent yet and she wants to do another 3½ trillion, it’s ridiculous.”
Asked if there is a piece of legislation she is particularly proud of in her time in Des Moines, Hinson said that in her capacity as chair of the House Transportation Committee in 2019, she helped floor manage the legislation that laid out the framework for the expansion of electric vehicle utility infrastructure throughout the state of Iowa.
The mayor had just finished talking about the upcoming installation of two electric vehicle charging stations in Waverly in a city-owned lot near the Cobblestone Inn and Suites.
The charging stations are expected to be in use by Nov. 6, according to Waverly Utilities.
“There is a real-world example of something I floor managed in 2019 and we are seeing that come to fruition here to give people an option for transportation,” Hinson said. “That’s exciting for me to see the result of something we worked on.”