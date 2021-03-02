WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, launched an updated website with a focus on constituent communications, streamlined casework requests and an enhanced experience for mobile users.
“Whether it’s meeting with Iowans in each of our 99 counties every year, being accessible and accountable to the news media or available to help Iowans with issues they may be having with federal agencies, my job first and foremost is to serve Iowans,” Grassley said.
“My updated website simplifies the way Iowans can keep in touch with me and stay up to date on my work for them in Iowa and Washington. Iowans can also easily get help if they’re facing challenges from government agencies. It’s one of the many ways I stay accessible to Iowans.”
The home page features three easy-to-access buttons, allowing users to quickly get the latest news, contact the senator or begin a casework request. The site also features a map allowing Iowans to follow along on Grassley’s 41st annual #99CountyMeetings, and submit comments to the senator directly from the home page. The site also is better optimized for mobile devices.