The Waverly Senior Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day luncheon, and everyone is welcome! Lunch will be served at noon on Friday, Feb. 14.
At 12:30 p.m., students from the sixth-grade Capstone class at St. Paul’s Lutheran School will serenade guests with a few popular sweetheart tunes.
“The Waverly Senior Center enjoys bringing the community together for holidays such as Valentine’s Day,” said Jo Lynn Redies, Special Events Coordinator. “We will decorate the tables with our best china, glassware and table decorations. As a bonus we will be entertained with Valentine’s Day tunes by local students.”
The menu includes lasagna, cabbage salad, green beans, garlic bread, Valentine’s dessert and beverage. Reservations are required by Thursday, Feb. 13. Please call 352-5678.
The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 E. Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
Facebook@WaverlySeniorCenter or on the web at www.waverlyseniorcenter.org
The Waverly Senior Center’s mission is to operate and maintain a senior citizens center that will serve as a community focal point for programs and services, promoting the well-being of senior citizens in Waverly and surrounding communities.