The Waverly Senior Center is excited to host Cyndi Ecker Campbell and her talented staff for a Thanksgiving centerpiece design class from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Attendees will create their own beautiful white pumpkin centerpiece and learn how to artfully make floral arrangements.
“Ecker’s customers often remark when picking up flowers, gee I wish I had that talent!” said Cyndi Campbell, owner of Ecker’s Flowers and Greenhouse. “Now they have an opportunity to learn how to create holiday floral arrangements in a fun setting and go home with a beautiful centerpiece for their Thanksgiving table.”
The cost for the floral design class is $45 and all materials will be provided. Wine and refreshments will also be served. The class is limited to 20 participants and advance reservations are required by Tuesday, November 19. For questions or to reserve your spot, call 319-352-1910 or email: eckersflowers@gmail.com