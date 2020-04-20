Note: Waverly Newspapers is starting a series of profiles of area seniors with the COVID-19 pandemic causing the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year. This is the first of the series with Waverly-Shell Rock’s Anna Schultz.
Anna Schultz has spent the last four years with the Waverly-Shell Rock High School bands and has enjoyed every minute of it.
“I have loved being in band my 4 years of high school because it feels like a big family,” she said.
She participated in the concert band, symphonic band, chamber winds and also the fall musicals in the orchestra. She has lettered in the band as well as earned honors at solo festivals.
In addition to band, she participates in the National Honors Society. She said her favorite memories are the friends she had made during her four years in high school.
Next fall, she plans to attend Hawkeye Community College, where she intends to major in nursing.