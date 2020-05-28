PELLA — 207 Central College students graduated with bachelor’s degrees in May 2020.
The following students are from the Waverly Newspapers area:
Cole Havlovic, of Waverly, received a degree in Business Management.
Ryan Sprain, of Waverly, received a degree in Information Systems and Economics.
