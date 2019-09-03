Group exercises work best for me. Places that are open 24 hours for self-directed and monitored exercise might have been good long ago but long ago I had two kids and a full time job plus other family obligations and had all the exercise I could handle.
Now I enjoy the group class called “No-floor Yoga.” We follow Sheena’s lead through a 45 minute class twice a week. She provides instruction (what to do), education (why), and reassurance (that’s excellent). We do half standing and half sitting.
In class last Thursday, again the built-in music and television and maybe more did not work. It has been years since it was reliable. Instructors bring their own music on their own cell phones and play their programs through the portable amplifier provided. As we moved through her planned program and music, Sheena said “Now, turn your head to the left.”
Her phone paused then said, “I cannot find the song ‘Now, turn your head to the left.’” We enjoyed the relaxation that laughter adds to life then returned to Yoga.
Forever Fit was a great class. Small enough to work in a circle and talk and laugh too. That class has been replaced with Forever Strong. Some weight work is done there while the No-floor Yoga is a stretch and relax series. Both have balancing exercises. I prefer the Yoga not because of the chair but because we use our own bodies instead of dragging out all the toys fitness instructors love but few of us have at home.
There is a senior toning class but it is early morning, is interrupted by other events, and involves all those toys. There are water classes but what with holding the record for ruptured eardrums, I have a poor relationship with water.
There are many other options for exercise in Waverly. There is a big room full of shiny machines available at The W and other places. Fiddling with the settings and reading instructions not made for trifocals makes them not so appealing to me.
Being thrown off one of the treadmills and then immediately scolded for not hooking on some wire that stops the machine right after you hit the floor has eliminated the use of treadmills for me. Here’s a suggestion if you supervise an exercise area — first ask if the person is all right or needs help. Then think about the tone of your voice and your words if you want to introduce the machine safety wire.
Walking is good. Walk and Talk at The W makes for two good things — walking and social contact. It is from 5-9 a.m. and that means up and dressed by 8 a.m. and for me that’s early. Walking on that cork track is lovely exercise.
The rail trail is an asset for walkers, runners, and cyclists (but not so much for fugitives). Cedar Lane can be part of a scenic walk around and along the river but the bridge and road repairs change traffic patterns significantly for those sharing Cedar Lane with vehicles. Last night, I was met with two large U-Haul’s caravanning with a full size moving van. Of course, people move in and out and use those trucks to do it but the bridge and road repairs do bunch up that kind of traffic, as far as I can tell.
Other exercise programs exist. Waverly Senior Center has a video exercise program. There are indoor walking opportunities through some schools.
The beauty of fall is here and the stunning views and scenes of winter are not so far away.
This is the time to find your exercise place and routine for the coming inside months.
I know the built-in sound and video system is undergoing repair again. I was reminded of my antique radio — came home, plugged it in, turned it on and could listen to public radio right away. Having a cell phone look for the song “Now, turn your head to the left” and announce not finding it remains a funny moment of healthy relaxation.