Business:

Risk management solutions — OSHA compliance, DiscoverRisk*, loss prevention, human resources and wellness

Business insurance — water well drilling, health care services and the Metro Economic Alliance

Bonds

Group benefits

Wealth Management

Individual:

Home insurance — also offering landlord coverage, personal articles, flood insurance

Auto insurance — also offering insurance for RVs, classic cars, and motorcycles and ATVs

Health and Life insurance

Agribusiness:

Crop insurance

Farm insurance

Livestock insurance

*DiscoverRisk — The Accel Group works with multiple companies to help choose what would help with client needs to minimize risks. Risk management provides opportunities for better pricing on insurance premiums, a chance to save out-of-pocket costs, the ability to ensure a safe and stable business environment, and information to understand and be prepared for risks before losses occur.

Find more information at The Accel Group’s website at acceladvantage.com.

