All diners will be “Irish Lucky” with the special meal for the March 506 Café.
Kathy will be preparing a special St. Patrick’s Day themed menu for the March 506 Café from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. Boxed lunches will be served drive thru only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot.
The Waverly Senior Center is pleased to announce they will be partnering with the Waverly Lions Club again in March with all proceeds benefiting both organizations’ programs.
The March menu is: Beef brisket sandwich, cabbage and sausage soup, apple salad, potato chips, “Green” dessert and bottled water.
“The Waverly Lions Club has been a great Café 506 partner as we both share the importance of serving the citizens of Waverly and surrounding communities. We appreciate them joining the Waverly Senior Center again in the success of the 506 Café for March” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
Mark Trax, President of the Waverly Lions Club said, “The Waverly Lions Club partnership with the 506 Café at the Waverly Senior Center is a great way to raise funds for our community projects.”
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Monday, March 1. The pick-up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the Center will have all safety measures in place. If you previously received your meal in the special takeout bag and would like to return it, we will sanitize and recycle.