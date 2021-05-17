In an article published Thursday, May 13, in the Waverly Democrat about the upcoming sale of the former Champions Ridge site, it was reported fundraising missed a $1 million goal.
However, Terry Hinrichs, owner of General Development Group, told Waverly Newspapers on Monday the project he spearheaded actually did collect approximately $1,005,000 by the end of 2018, but had about four pledge cards that were received prior to the Jan. 21, 2019, Waverly City Council meeting.
He recalled telling city officials some of the pledges “would be a little bit late,” meaning the Dec. 31, 2018, goal would not be met but would be in before that second meeting of January 2019.
Champions Ridge was located on the west end of town near CUNA Mutual Group’s Waverly campus off of Iowa Highway 3. It was sold to the city by the Neal Smith Estate for $11,000 per acre, or $1.4 million, to be used for the new home of the Bremer County Fair and approximately 12 baseball and softball diamonds for the youth and adult programs.
However, lack of progress in the project as a whole, including no development being done, led then-Mayor Dean Soash to declare the project “dead” and set up a task force to establish a youth baseball and softball complex. The group designated an area north of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex along Cedar River Parkway as the new site.
Cedar River Park will have eight diamonds, including a Miracle League field, and is currently under construction with a target of games being there by next summer.
Also, the Bremer County Fair Association established its new fairgrounds on the east end of town on 50 acres purchased from Hanawalt Farms behind the new Titan Machinery at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast.
The Waverly City Council was scheduled to begin the process of selling the 141-acre site in a sealed bid process during its meeting Monday. It had set a minimum bid of $12,500 per acre, or $1.77 million.