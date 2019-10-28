Apparently, my opinion editorial in the Oct. 22 newspaper warranted a free psychoanalysis . While I am not a licensed and practicing psychiatrist like Dr. Rathe, I am confident I do not suffer delusions, nor am I disoriented. It would appear these implied accusations are made simply because I see things from a perspective different than Dr. Rathe, or her “alternate universe” (See article.)
Here are the facts and reality. My article was not a “twin article” of Matthew Schneider’s. I did not know Matthew was opining in the same opinion page, and didn’t even read his letter until four days after it was published, at the prompting of Dr. Rathe’s online rebuttal disparaging me. I speak for myself, not Matthew nor anyone else. Readers may note I never mentioned any current council member, nor council member candidate, by name in my opinion letter.
I’ll begin with reiterating every comment made in my guest opinion was 100% truthful and based in reality. I apologize if the truth causes Dr. Rathe or others to become angry.
Now that I have been personally attacked, here are a few more facts concerning my dealings with the current mayor, and my feelings on current council lacking support of capitalism and economic growth from the perspective of my alternate universe:
Dr Rathe seems to give credit to the council for many fine things that happen in Waverly. I just feel that economic development and a thriving community go hand in hand with the successes of the city’s business community. For example, anytime there is a community fundraising need, businesses are the first to be asked to donate.
This past spring, Mayor Dean Soash added me to his list of name calling recipients. While having a private meeting with Dean in my clinic conference room, the mayor stated, and I quote, “Matt, at city hall you’re seen as the Boy that Cried Wolf.” Yes, it made me… angry. I asked the mayor for his basis for such an accusation, then systematically dismantled his poorly supported accounts one by one, until he was left without a shred of support for his name calling. I’ve done a lot of economic development in Waverly the past 25 years, without a dime of incentive from the city.
Next, I invite Dr. Rathe, who is employed by the Waverly Health Center, to confirm another Waverly economic development fact brought to my attention by her boss, Jim Atty, the CEO. Mr. Atty shared with me this past summer that Pollastrini, Bollman and Fitch Eye Care provides well in excess of $1 million in revenue annually, yes annually, for our local hospital through surgical referral. Another fact: There is not a dime of financial reward from the hospital for either my partners nor myself for these referrals. In fact, it would be easier for us to refer this care to Cedar Falls and Waterloo surgical facilities.
This revenue goes into the Waverly Health Center’s bucket that allows it to provide great ambulance service, excellent emergency room care, and for the hospital to offer very important psychiatric services in Waverly, to name a few. I’d think if my paycheck were coming from the city owned hospital, as does Dr. Rathe’s, I’d be thankful for such support from the local community. Instead, she chooses to attack me using some baseless accusations Identifying me as part of Waverly’s problems. Now that is disorienting to me!
I guess I don’t see it as delusional or disoriented for those of us that have developed businesses along 10th Avenue to ask the city to support safer and better access to our facilities, with the hope of adding even more businesses and tax base. Though I hadn’t mentioned names in my last editorial, the council representatives at the aforementioned meeting were Dr. Rathe and Mr. Dan Mckenzie.
Another fact: I was not born in Waverly, and don’t have a family legacy of doctors or highly educated parents. Yet I am also very proud of where I came from. My mother was a nurse, as well as a hospice pioneer, and lifelong volunteer. My father was an Italian immigrant who worked for 60 years the restaurant his father started before him in Carroll. So I guess I am from a somewhat different universe than Dr. Rathe after all.
By the age of 19, my dad had earned a U.S. Infantry Combat Badge and Bronze Star, as he survived the front lines fight against the Nazis from the Ardennes Forest to the Rhine River as part of the US 84th Infantry. I am thankful every day for the freedoms we all enjoy because of the suffering Dad, and so many other kids like him, endured for us. Likely the most important of all those freedoms is being able to live in a society not controlled by dictatorship. We take for granted free enterprise, capitalism, and so many rights other parts of the world unfortunately lack. I encourage every citizen of Waverly to exercise your freedom to vote next Tuesday.
Mom and Dad instilled in six children including myself some very direct and pertinent life lessons: Always tell the truth. Don’t take anything that doesn’t belong to you. Work hard for everything you have. Stand up and fight for what you believe is right. Do these things and you’ll never need to be concerned about what anyone else calls you, or says about you. Good advice that has served me very well. I’d sure like to see our city leaders take some of that advice.
My final fact. I’ve never wanted to write a guest opinion in any newspaper. It gains me nothing. I’ve never trashed anyone on social media and can barely navigate my own Facebook page. I was first forced to write an editorial to set the record straight concerning the Bremer Avenue canopy removal debacle by the city last year. I firmly believe the only thing necessary for the triumph of bad happenings, is for good people to stand by and do nothing. The citizens of Waverly simply deserve much more than they get from the current mayor and some council members. Maybe that could start with something as basic as respecting the citizens of Waverly, and treating them fairly, even if you disagree with their perspective.
This will also be my last guest opinion in this newspaper. I’ll close with one final thought. Yes, Dr. Rathe, part of your analysis is correct. My anger does appear to be a secondary emotion due to disrespect. Disrespect shown me personally, as well as numerous other citizens of Waverly, at the hands of Mayor Dean Soash and some members of this current council.