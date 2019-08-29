In his August 20th guest opinion, Brian Harvey repeated a couple of misconceptions about the Champions Ridge project that we feel compelled to address. Unfortunately, the misinformation contained in Mr. Harvey’s critique of Champions Ridge has been uttered by a number of individuals who can’t seem to get the facts straight about this project.
Mr. Harvey states that “The cost estimates for Champions Ridge make it untenable, largely due to the projected high costs for grading the hilly, terraced land.” The estimated cost of Champions Ridge, to bring it to opening day for both the ball diamonds and fairgrounds, is $6 million (which includes the $1.4 million cost of the land). Remember, two significant entities are being served by this project: the Bremer County Fair and Waverly area ball programs: youth baseball, youth softball, and adult softball. To date, our capital campaign for this project has raised $1.4 million toward building this complex. So, with $2.8 million of the $6 million in place (that’s nearly 47% of estimated cost), the project is hardly “untenable.” And this does not take into account two other encouraging cost-reduction factors: obtaining favorable construction bids and receiving support from many local vendors and construction businesses willing to provide either in-kind labor/facilities or significant discounts on needed materials.
What gets lost in this ill-informed conclusion that the project cost is “untenable” is the fact that there are cost savings for both groups, ball and fair, by sharing common areas such as roadways and parking lots as well as costs for utilities infrastructure. The “economy of scale” achieved through this collaborative project is a real benefit. We’d also like to point out that the “hilly, terraced land” is what makes the Champions Ridge site interesting and inviting as a place to enjoy the events hosted there.
The other troubling claim repeated in Mr. Harvey’s article has to do with our fundraising work, specifically that we’ve been “unsuccessful” and that we’ve been working on fundraising for “over ten years.” The latter is patently false, and the former is unfair given the hurdles we’ve had to negotiate over the duration of this project.
Champions Ridge did not exist as a project with an approved design and a name until late 2012. And, the purchase of the land for the initial portion of the project (about 79 acres of the Neil Smith farm) wasn’t completed until late 2012. And, a fundraising consulting firm, to help design and market a campaign, wasn’t hired by the planning group until late 2012 and took nearly a year to lay the groundwork. And, our first donations to the project were not received until late 2013. And, to pursue a “hard reset” in early 2019, we paused active fundraising activities in the first half of 2019. So, the accurate, truth be told, statement about how long we have been fundraising is far closer to five years, not ten!
The claim that Champions Ridge has been “unsuccessful” in fundraising is akin to describing the glass as half empty! It reflects a rather dim view of the work we’ve done and the challenges we’ve had to overcome. How can raising $1 million in eight months of 2018 be taken as a sign of failure? Sure, to the purists, we went about two weeks beyond the December 31 deadline to cross the $1 million mark. But any fundraising professional will tell you that capital campaigns are driven by the donor’s timeline and not someone else’s.
The reality of our fundraising efforts is that we’ve had to contend with interruptions, distractions, and skepticism that required us to divert our fundraising energies and focus on addressing the distractions and the source of donors’ skepticism. Among the hurdles we’ve had to leap are
• What if the city chooses not to purchase the remainder of the Smith property so that the project can proceed as planned? [The city did approve the purchase of the 2nd land parcel in March of 2017.]
• Should we change the alignment of the proposed north-south arterial road so that it runs through the center of the planned layout? [After several months of discussions, this future roadway was eventually dropped from inclusion in the Champions Ridge layout.]
• Doesn’t the Iowa DOT require that you invest in major roadway improvements on Hwy 3 at the entrance to Champions Ridge? [After a traffic study and other considerations, significant roadway improvements were deemed unnecessary until such time that traffic counts change substantially.]
• What if the County Fair is unable to pay for the parcel of land being sold to them by the city? [In March of 2018 the Bremer County Fair made its final land purchase payment to the City; but the City has not yet released the deed for this land to the Fair.]
We’ve been focusing on major gifts to the project over the past several years, so it is true that many supporters of more modest means have yet to be asked to consider a donation or pledge to Champions Ridge. Are you willing and able to make a gift of $25,000 or more? If so, great; we want to hear from you! If not, be patient and you will have the opportunity to support Champions Ridge at a level you’re comfortable with. In the meantime, speak up and express your support for Champions Ridge; good will goes a long way toward generating good gifts. We haven’t “failed” at fundraising, we just haven’t yet executed our full fundraising plan due in large part to the “stutter steps” created by diversions like those mentioned above.
We salute all those who never lost the vision and hope, over the span of 50 years, that one day Waverly would celebrate “a landmark achievement” as the Cedar River Parkway is opened to traffic just recently. Think about it, a $10 million project for 1 mile of roadway with a flood-proof bridge, 50 years in the making. It’s time that the kind of vision, anticipation, and perseverance that drove the Parkway to completion find a home in the Champions Ridge project.
Don’t be taken in by gossip, hearsay, “fake news” or ill-informed claims about Champions Ridge. Get the facts straight, talk to a Board member or email us at info@championsridge.org.