Next weekend will bring the second annual IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, and after nearly 200 girls wrestlers from all around Iowa competed at last year's tournament, upwards of 240 could be in the Go-Hawk Gym next Friday and Saturday. 

It's perfect timing, then, that as another successful girls wrestling season in Iowa nears its peak, IAwrestle.com releases its second annual high school girls wrestling rankings

"IAwrestle started by using the weight classes that will be contested at the state tournament and ranked nine girls per weight," wrote Lars Underbakke, the author of the article.

"We tried reaching out to many coaches and athletes in regard to what weights they will be competing at for the state tournament. In the cases where we did not get any clarification, the certified weight listed on Trackwrestling was used to determine the weight class for the wrestler."

Seven Waverly-Shell Rock girls were listed in the rankings, the highest amount of any school other than Colfax-Mingo, which had nine girls ranked. 

In addition, the Denver Cyclones had six wrestlers ranked by IAwrestle, and Nashua-Plainfield had one. 

Waverly-Shell Rock

Avery Meier (Jr.) — No. 3 in 126-pound class

Annika Behrends (So.) — No. 2 in 132

Macy Smith (So.) — No. 5 in 132

Marley Hagarty (Jr.) — No. 8 in 138

Nicole Miller-Cummings (Fr.) — No. 9 in 145

Haidyn Snyder (Fr.) — No. 5 in 152

Bailey Walsh (Sr.) — No. 3 in 170

Denver

Chevelle Gefaller (Fr.) — No. 5 in 113

Brittany Shover (Sr.) — No. 1 in 145

Lauren Nicholas (Fr.) — No. 8 in 152

Cassie Rizer (Sr.) — No. 7 in 170

Morgan Smith (Jr.) — No. 8 in 195

Marissa Leisinger (Sr.) — No. 9 in 285

Nashua-Plainfield

Back in January of 2019, Nashua-Plainfield's Toyia Griffin became the Huskies' first ever girls state wrestling champion after pinning W-SR's Hedda Kveum in the 152-pound finals.

Griffin will go for a repeat in the same weight class next weekend in Waverly, and it looks like she has a good chance to do so, as IAwrestle ranks the junior as the third-best in the 152 pound class. 

