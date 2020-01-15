Next weekend will bring the second annual IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, and after nearly 200 girls wrestlers from all around Iowa competed at last year's tournament, upwards of 240 could be in the Go-Hawk Gym next Friday and Saturday.
It's perfect timing, then, that as another successful girls wrestling season in Iowa nears its peak, IAwrestle.com releases its second annual high school girls wrestling rankings.
"IAwrestle started by using the weight classes that will be contested at the state tournament and ranked nine girls per weight," wrote Lars Underbakke, the author of the article.
"We tried reaching out to many coaches and athletes in regard to what weights they will be competing at for the state tournament. In the cases where we did not get any clarification, the certified weight listed on Trackwrestling was used to determine the weight class for the wrestler."
Seven Waverly-Shell Rock girls were listed in the rankings, the highest amount of any school other than Colfax-Mingo, which had nine girls ranked.
In addition, the Denver Cyclones had six wrestlers ranked by IAwrestle, and Nashua-Plainfield had one.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Avery Meier (Jr.) — No. 3 in 126-pound class
Annika Behrends (So.) — No. 2 in 132
Macy Smith (So.) — No. 5 in 132
Marley Hagarty (Jr.) — No. 8 in 138
Nicole Miller-Cummings (Fr.) — No. 9 in 145
Haidyn Snyder (Fr.) — No. 5 in 152
Bailey Walsh (Sr.) — No. 3 in 170
Denver
Chevelle Gefaller (Fr.) — No. 5 in 113
Brittany Shover (Sr.) — No. 1 in 145
Lauren Nicholas (Fr.) — No. 8 in 152
Cassie Rizer (Sr.) — No. 7 in 170
Morgan Smith (Jr.) — No. 8 in 195
Marissa Leisinger (Sr.) — No. 9 in 285
Nashua-Plainfield
Back in January of 2019, Nashua-Plainfield's Toyia Griffin became the Huskies' first ever girls state wrestling champion after pinning W-SR's Hedda Kveum in the 152-pound finals.
Griffin will go for a repeat in the same weight class next weekend in Waverly, and it looks like she has a good chance to do so, as IAwrestle ranks the junior as the third-best in the 152 pound class.