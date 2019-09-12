The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bremer and Butler counties until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. There is also a tornado watch for areas to the north and northeast also until 10 p.m.
A cold front is expected to come through the area to produce strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the watch areas. Cities in the thunderstorm watch area include Waverly, Shell Rock, Clarksville, Allison, Greene, Janesville, Plainfield, Denver, Tripoli, Frederika and Sumner. Areas in the tornado watch include Nashua and Fredericksburg.
When severe weather occurs, be sure to be in a sturdy building and in either the lowest level available or have as many walls as possible between yourself and the inclement weather. Severe thunderstorms would include 60 mph winds and higher as well as quarter-size hail, while tornadoes would include circulating winds at least 75 mph with funnel clouds.
Those who live in either watch area should have their weather radios tuned appropriately, have weather apps, sign up for their county's alert system or other ways of getting weather updates.