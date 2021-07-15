Severe storms, including an unconfirmed number of tornadoes, barreled through Waverly and Bremer County on Wednesday evening.
As of 12:51 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has yet to confirm the tornadoes. The NWS were in the area surveying the damage Thursday morning, and results will be made public later in the day.
The vicious cycle of damaging gusts and rain wreaked havoc on power lines, trees and homes throughout the community. One possible tornado swept through the northern part of Waverly, along Fern Avenue and 240th Street, for nearly 10 minutes, according to residents in the area.
Early Thursday, hours after area residents were able to get a first glimpse of the extensive damage to and around their homes, cleanup efforts got underway. Bremer County Highway Department crews were seen clearing fallen trees, limbs and other debris along roadways Thursday morning.
Waverly residents Keith Paulus and Craig Herrmeyer spent hours Thursday inspecting their respective properties, as well as determining a game plan for cleanup. Members of the Waverly-Shell Rock football team, along with W-SR High School assistant principal Brady Weber were onsite at Herrmeyer’s home, helping clear fallen trees and debris from the front yard and along the driveway at 2407 Fern Ave.
