Emma Seward, daughter of Matt and Jennifer Seward, was honored as the Exchange Club Student of the Year.
Emma is a four-sport athlete participating in cross-country, basketball, track and wrestling. She is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in choir, musicals, the Clean and Green Club, Creating Unity Club, SADD, FCA and Respect Retreats.
She plans to attend the University of Iowa and double major in Environmental Policy and Political Science with hopes of becoming an environmental lawyer.