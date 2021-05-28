Earning Peace Officer of the Year award is an honor bestowed on the recipient for rising above and beyond the call of duty.
It’s usually a once-in-a-lifetime recognition.
But Waverly Police Sgt. Cory Stephens has garnered the appreciation of his law enforcement colleagues twice in three years.
And while that is rare, those familiar with the work he has been doing over the past year would agree the second plaque, like the first, is an outward expression of his work ethic, his dedication to the uniform and his ability to work with the community.
The award was presented to him Thursday morning by the Waverly Exchange Club.
Deputy Glenn Beenblossom, himself a recipient of the award in the past, nominated Stephens for his “professionalism, approachability and dependability.”
He said Stephens is a role model for young officers, who often look up to him for advice and guidance.
“Cory has worn many hats in his careers in the military and law enforcement,” Beenblossom wrote in the nomination.
This past year in particular, Stephens was in the media spotlight for a friendship he had struck with a local man, Marquis Stephens.
Against the background of protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, Marquis Stephens reached out to Cory Stephens and asked to go on a ride-along with him to find out firsthand what it feels like to be in the officer’s boots. Waverly Newspapers covered the story, which was later picked up by other outlets.
“Cory is a man of strong faith who knows no bias or prejudice while conducting his daily routine,” Beenblossom wrote in his nomination.
Stephens was promoted to sergeant this year as the leadership team in the police department started implementing a succession plan.
He is also the president of the local Waverly Police Protective Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13.
An Evansdale native, he was deployed in Iraq in 2003 with the Third Infantry Division.
He and his wife, Sara, have two sons, Colton, 13, and Wyatt, 11.
He said he was humbled to be selected by his fellow officers for a second time.
“I feel very honored, knowing that there are so many great officers in the county, that they have thought of me again,” he said. “This nomination and my first one, both my nominations have been for the person I am day in and day out.”
Asked where he would place his second plaque – his first one is in the den of his house – Sgt. Stephens paused for a second.
“Now that I will be in the sergeant’s office, I might bring them both and hang them here,” he said.