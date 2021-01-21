The winner of the December photo contest is Jodi Shaffer.
Her photo of Margo Shaffer in a Christmas dress was judged to be the best of those submitted. Jodi’s husband, Samuel, claimed the prize of $100 on her behalf.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
The winner of the December photo contest is Jodi Shaffer.
Her photo of Margo Shaffer in a Christmas dress was judged to be the best of those submitted. Jodi’s husband, Samuel, claimed the prize of $100 on her behalf.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: WNW @ 18mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -6°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi