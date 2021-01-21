Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The winner of the December photo contest is Jodi Shaffer.

Her photo of Margo Shaffer in a Christmas dress was judged to be the best of those submitted. Jodi’s husband, Samuel, claimed the prize of $100 on her behalf.

