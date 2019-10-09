It’s easy to share what you love.
That’s the motto which has guided the life of Val Holm, the dynamo businesswoman behind Tiedt Nursery in Waverly.
To mark her 30 years at the helm of the thriving business, she is holding a special sale Friday and Saturday only. See ad below.
Benchmark celebrations are usually an opportunity for reflection.
In this one, Val is quick to deflect attention from her own accomplishments and the hard work it takes grow a business from the ground up, literally.
A straight talker, she admits it wasn’t her cup of tea when she first started growing annuals and perennials on the farm in 1988, and not really when the business incorporated the following year.
But as time went on, her commitment deepened.
“I have fallen in love with what I do,” she says candidly.
The following year, she opened a gift shop in the small space of the barn that she has now outgrown.
A 1975 graduate of Tripoli High School, Val gradually expanded the business, adding retaining walls and patios to the portfolio.
When her son, Scott, and her daughter-in-law, Kim, returned to town, she was delighted she would continue to share her passion with them.
“My dream for Scott and Kim is to take over the business,” she said.
She says Scott has a good grasp on the landscaping branch of the business, as well as on the commercial end of it, and hopes Kim will take over the plant and the gift shop area once she is retired.
But, she is also quick to admit the final decision, of course, rests with Scott and Kim.
In the decades she has run the business, she added, the trends have changed and so has the direction of the growth. These days, Tiedt Nursery does a lot of erosion control projects at airports in Des Moines, Fort Dodge and Sioux City.
Additionally, modern technology has replaced the more traditional ways of caring for landscaping.
Just last year, Val bought a hydro mulcher, a truck that disperses mulch using water.
“It is my biggest purchase, ever,” she says.
“I did it because Scott and Mike think it will expand the business. It is for the next step, for the next generation of owners.”
On the gift side over the years, Val has added a selection of wines, which will be sampled on Friday and Saturday.
The gift shop itself has become a bustling operation all year round. In the cold months, winter decorations and Christmas wreaths and gifts fill the space.
Thinking about retirement sounds like an appealing prospect at the end of a long day for Val.
“I like to travel across the country, I like to see new things,” Val says. “We have always been shorted on our trips.”
But the thought of perpetual travel or endless golf dates with friends does not seem as magnetic when she fully reflects on her future.
After all, she has built an awesome team of people who are there to help the loyal customers.
“I will probably never be done,” she admits. “I will always dabble in something, the books, I don’t mind doing it. ”
After a short pause, she adds:
“I love my flowers. Cheyenne Spirit Coneflower is my favorite one, we sell a ton of that. It’s easy to sell a plant that you love. I love them all.”