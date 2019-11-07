Sharon Bodecker Briner, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly from Cedar Falls and Waverly, Iowa, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Kansas.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A private family burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Platte Woods United Methodist Church in Kansas City, MO or to your local animal rescue organization. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly Is assisting the family. 319-352-1187