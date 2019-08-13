Sharon Lou Harpster, 82, of Ankeny and formerly of Cedar Falls and Waverly, arrived at her heavenly home on August 9, 2019.
John 3:16. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life. ... For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
Sharon was born on October 17, 1936, the daughter of M. Donald and Dorothy (Burman) Repp. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1954. Sharon then attended Omaha Baptist Bible Institute for a half year. On March 26, 1955, Sharon was united in marriage to Ronald Dale Harpster at the Baptist Church in Ekalaka, Montana. The couple made their home north of Waverly and later in Cedar Falls. Sharon spent her time as a homemaker until the girls were in Jr. High and High School. She then worked at Stone’s Dry Cleaning in Cedar Falls and later at GNC Health Store in Cedar Falls, until she was forced to retire to take care of Ron, due to his health problems.
Her enjoyments included cooking, sewing, playing piano, attending craft shows, and spending time with her family and friends. Sharon was a member of Ankeny Baptist Church in Ankeny.
Sharon is survived by a daughter, Lylia (Waldo) Schrenk; and a daughter, Diane Harpster, both of Ankeny; and a sister, Mary Hammer of Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron, in March of 2012, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Ankeny Baptist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.