In the wake of the approval for emergency use of a new single-dose vaccine for COVID-19, a local health administrator isn’t sure how it will affect the drive to inject the medications in Bremer County.
Lindley Sharp, director of the Bremer County Health Department, said the state is still determining how much vaccine will be allocated to the county for the month of March.
“We’re still waiting,” Sharp told Waverly Newspapers by phone Monday morning. “Since the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) was approved, that will be a vaccine that will be available throughout the state.
“The state will continue to meet to determine which populations that vaccine will be pushed out to.”
The new formulation from Johnson & Johnson was given the OK by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use over the weekend. It would join the two earlier inoculations made by Pfizer and Moderna to battle SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which has been present in the U.S. for a little more than one year.
Johnson & Johnson’s medication was developed by Janssen Biotech Inc. and has several differences from the other two. Instead of two doses, J&J/Janssen only needs to be injected once to get full effectiveness.
According to news release from the FDA, the J&J/Janssen vaccine also uses a different method of delivering the genetic code to force the body to create COVID-19 antibodies. Instead of messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, the new concoction uses the adenovirus type 26, or Ad26, to deliver a piece of the novel coronavirus’ DNA to create the spike protein for the body to fight off.
Ad26 is the virus that causes the common cold or Pink Eye, but the Janssen scientists modified it so it won’t cause the sneezing, coughing and run-down feeling of the cold or the redness and itchiness of Pink Eye. Instead, it makes the body create the spikes that mimic SARS-CoV-2 and thus the antibodies that go against it.
The FDA concluded from J&J/Janssen data that the new vaccine is safe and that it is 77% effective within 14 days of application and 85% effective within 28 days in preventing severe or critical cases of COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna each had efficacies of up to 95%.
The other major difference with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is its storage. While Pfizer originally needed to be frozen at 80 degrees below zero Fahrenheit and Moderna near 0 degrees, J&J can simply be refrigerated.
All three have similar side effects following injection, including arm soreness at the injection site. Some may experience slightly elevated body temperatures and nausea, among other ailments, but they subside within 48 hours.
Sharp said the vaccination schedule currently is focused on those who are in Phase 1B – those 65 and older and those who are in certain high-risk categories. Currently, the state is working on Tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B.
Tier 1 includes K-12 faculty and staff, childcare workers, law enforcement and firefighters. Tier 2 has people with disabilities who are in at-home settings along with their caregivers as well as essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution and manufacturing sectors who have difficulty maintaining the required 6 feet of separation while working or living in a congregate setting. This does not include restaurants and grocery stores.
Meanwhile, Sharp said Tier 1 is nearly complete, with over half of the educators and 95% of police officers, deputies and firefighters getting their first doses. Also, there are some Phase 1A-eligible patients trickling in for their vaccine, which include front-line health care workers and long-term-care facility residents and staff.
She said some of those who are in Phase 1A either didn’t have the opportunity to be inoculated in the initial rollout or chose to wait until now to see how people react to it.
Sharp said in order to move to Tier 2, which Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her news conference Thursday, the state planned to start its concentration, Bremer County needs more vaccines.
“If our allocations don’t increase during the month of March, Tier 2 … is going to be a phase … that we’ll likely move into in Bremer County until the month of April,” Sharp said. “At this point, I don’t have good information of what our allocations will be for the month of March.”
She added that as with the others, the J&J vaccine will be limited at first until production is ramped up later this spring.
“Hopefully, within the next couple of months, the vaccine is more readily available than what the demand is for the vaccine,” she said. “Hopefully, that will balance itself out in the next couple of months with Johnson & Johnson now in the picture.”