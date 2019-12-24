Sharron Barbara (Sime) Mattson passed away with family by her side on December 6, 2019 at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. Sharron struggled with dementia in the later years of her life. With the dawn of redeeming grace, she is now restored and in the loving arms of her Savior in heaven.
Sharron was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 16, 1935. She was the youngest of 3 children of John & Bernadetta Josephine (Alton) Sime. Her older siblings were B. Jeanne (Sime) Lester and John “Jerry” Sime. As a child, she enjoyed dance and figure skating. Her father passed away when she was 16. Sharron graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1953. Following graduation, she went to work at Prudential Insurance Company.
Sharron met her husband, James (Jim) Mattson, participating in Luther League activities. They were married June 1, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN. They started their life together in Princeton, MN. Later, Jim felt the call to ministry, and they moved to Minneapolis where Jim attended Luther Seminary. Sharron went to work in a grocery store to help make ends meet. Together they raised 3 children, Paul, Anne and Steven. Sharron excelled in her role as mother and wife of the Pastor. She managed the household, kept the books, paid the bills, raised the kids, ran the bulletins, hosted the council dinners, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Calls took them to rural Plainfield, IA, Wyoming, IA and Britt, IA. When Jim retired, they moved to Rochester, MN.
Sharron was always organized and responsible. She was thrifty and creative and very self-sufficient. She kept a large garden; and canning and freezing was a family activity. She was an extraordinary model for learning new things. She could sew virtually anything. Her mother taught her proper situational etiquette and it’s not for lack of trying if some of her kids come up short in this regard. She volunteered as a 4H leader and supported her children in their various school activities. She was an avid collector including Christmas plates and Hallmark Christmas ornaments. She enjoyed traveling vacations with her immediate family and her sister’s families with trips to many places within the US. She also had opportunities to visit Norway and Germany. She was supportive of her brother, Jerry, as his guardian and caretaker.
Sharron held a variety of jobs over the years. She did copy layout and writing for the local paper in Wyoming, IA. She managed the only Hallmark store in the US located in a grocery store in Britt, IA and later worked in another Hallmark store in Forest City, IA. Sharron also worked at the IBM/Think Credit Union in Rochester, MN as a teller. Customers would wait in line just for her.
When grandkids arrived, Sharron was supportive, loving and caring and helped convey her ability to fearlessly try and learn new things. She often had fun quotes or jokes to share with them. Ask them about the one about broccoli and spinach. All the grandkids are better for her being in their lives.
Sharron and Jim moved to Decorah, IA to be closer to family in December 2014, and Sharron moved directly into the Aase Haugen Senior Services memory care unit.
Sharron is survived by her husband Rev. James A. Mattson; three children and five grandchildren: Paul Robert Mattson and Miri (Peterson) Mattson (Decorah, IA) and their children: Maren Kristine Mattson (Minneapolis, MN), Berit Anna Mattson (Minneapolis, MN) and Erik James Mattson (Middleton, WI); Anne Elizabeth (Mattson) McAnallen and Mitch McAnallen (Phoenix, AZ); and Steven James Mattson and Sarah (Carlton) Mattson (St. Michael, MN) and their children: Claire Elisabeth Mattson and Nathan James Mattson (both of St. Michael, MN); one niece, Barbara (Lester) Schiller (Cape Coral, FL); and one nephew, Thomas Lester (Pine Island, FL); and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, B. Jeanne (Sime) Lester; her brother, John (Jerry) Dorvyn Sime; and two nephews: Jimmy Lester and John Lester.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Aase Haugen Senior Services for their kindness and the extraordinary care she received the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Aase Haugen Senior Services, 4 Ohio Street, Decorah, IA 52101 or First Lutheran Church, 604 W Broadway St., Decorah, IA 52101.
