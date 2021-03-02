On the weekend of Feb. 20, the W-SR Shell Bots Robotics Team No. 14736 competed in a field of 27 teams from around the state of Iowa at the DeWitt League Championship tournament.
In addition to submitting their robot’s best scores of the season, the team also gave an excellent presentation to judges and spent nearly thirty minutes answering detailed questions about their robot, design/build/test processes, programming, outreach, connections, and team management.
They earned the first-place Think award and the third-place Inspire award, which advanced them (as the fourth best team out of 12 to advance) to the DeWitt Super Qualifier competition, to be hosted virtually by Dewitt High School on April 3.
This season, the Shell Bots team has been on Talk of Iowa (Iowa Public Radio) and presented in a Zoom seminar to other robotics teams from all over the state, in addition to building a robot to perform unique tasks which score well in competition.
They have also continued their tradition of community service, including making masks and donating them to the Waverly Health Center and helping the United Way pack meals for local families. This year has been a challenge for everyone, and the Shell Bots are no exception, but with a strong will and determination, they have used this year as a learning opportunity.
“We are grateful for our sponsors as well as our mentors,” says team member Gaston Gonnerman.
The Shell Bots look forward to their April 3 competition with great enthusiasm.