On Saturday, Dec. 7, W-SR Robotics traveled to Starmont High School and competed in a Kashyyyk league meet with 15 teams from northeast Iowa.
They continued their successes, with both teams now having won more than 10 matches on the season and achieving the maximum number of qualifying rounds allowed for ranking points going into the league championship. The Shell Bots had the high match score of the day with 61, and the Wave Droids were close behind with 60.
The Shell Bots finished the day with a record of 4-1-1, accomplishing the rare feat of having a tying match, which meant they missed first place by one point. The Wave Droids won their last match 60-59, increasing their tie breaker points for the season significantly.
For the third meet in a row, the two teams were paired against each other for a match, forcing a loss for one of the two teams; the Shell Bots won that match 55-40.
This week the teams will be pairing up with Gade’s Appliance for Christmas on Main – they would be very happy for community members to stop by and check out their robots from 6-8 p.m.
Their next meet is this Saturday, Dec. 14, at Peet Junior High in Cedar Falls. Competition matches will start approximately 10:30 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. The public is always welcome to attend; there is never an admission charge to a FIRST event.
They continue to plan for the Super Qualifier (Sub-State) Tournament that will be held at the W-SR Middle School on Feb. 1, 2020. Interested community members are encouraged to contact the teams at potter@iastate.edu.