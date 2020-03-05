Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, the DoubleTree Hotel and Convention Center in Cedar Rapids hosted the 2020 FIRST Tech Challenge State FTC Robotics meet for Iowa. The top 48 teams in attendance from around the state advanced through their league championships and four Super Qualifiers, including the Super Qualifier hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock Robotics on Feb. 1. Both W-SR Robotics teams qualified for state, with the Wave Droids earning their way as the first place Connect Award winners, and the Shell Bots as the first place Motivate Award winners.
At the state meet, teams were placed randomly in either the Gold or Black Division. Wave Droids were in the Black Division and Shell Bots were in the Gold Division. On Friday, teams presented their judges’ interview presentation and answered extensive questions about their seasons. They also had to ensure that their robots passed both hardware and field inspections. Saturday saw match play begin early. With 72 qualification matches across the two divisions, matches began at 8AM and didn’t finish until 6PM.
The Wave Droids were paired with 7258 Epsilon Robotics from Sioux City Community Schools & East High School (W), 16651 Galactic Robo Geese from Johnston Middle School (L), 4324 Lost In Time from Marion (L), 10012 Nevada Nerds Anonymous from Nevada (L), 11316 Weapons of Mass Construction from Indianola (W), and 14568 Norwalk RoboWarriors Gold (W). They had a rough patch in the middle of the meet, but ended their qualification matches with a 3-3 record, finishing 14th out of 24 in their division.
The Shell Bots had a 5-1 record in qualification matches after partnering with 9925 Delta Robotics from Cedar Rapids (W), 10435 Circuit Breakers from Waukee (W), 12783 Norwalk RoboWarriors Purple (W), 15523 Diagonal HotSpots from Diagonal (L), 7259 Void Robotics from Sioux City (W), 367 Jedi Pugs from Solon (W). Their only loss was to the eventual state winning alliance award winners, 7236 Recharged Green out of Pella. They finished qualifications as the fourth-best team in their division and were part of the alliance selection process for the semi-finals.
The Shell Bots accepted an alliance invitation from 7259 Void Robotics, and were the first alliance pick of the second alliance team for the Gold Division. In the semi-finals, they lost a very tough best-two-out-of-three to Denver Wired Up and their alliance partners H2OLoo Bots from Waterloo and Delta Robotics from Cedar Rapids. The Denver alliance then lost to the eventual state champions, Pella Recharged Green and their alliance partners, who set a world record for points during for this year’s Skystone season.
In addition to being a Gold Division alliance partner, the Shell Bots were honored with the second-place Connect Award for the state of Iowa for 2020, missing a bid to Worlds by one place. All state placings can be seen at https://theorangealliance.org/events/1920-IA-CMP0/awards.
Congratulations to both W-SR Robotics teams for a very successful season.