The Force was with W-SR Robotics at the first meet of the season: the two teams placed first and second out of the 13 teams competing at Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School on Saturday, Oct. 26. This year’s First Tech Challenge Star Wars themed mission, called Skystone, is all about teamwork while building towers.
Both the Shell Bots (first place) and the Wave Droids (second place) had functional autonomous programs and were able to score points in both autonomous and driver-controlled mode; each ended the day with a 5-1 record, which was the best of the day. The Shell Bots also had the distinction of scoring the highest match of the meet, with 53 points.
The teams have worked many hours since the September kickoff, and their efforts showed. Drivers, coaches, and human players were all supported enthusiastically by builders, programmers, fundraisers, media, outreach, and team manager personnel.
“We had a really awesome first meet,” said Will Potter, builder and match coach for the Shell Bots. “Our sponsors are the reason we have what we need to build a robot – we are super thankful for them! Today was really a team effort.”
From the Wave Droids, programmer Mason Ellerbroek said, “This year we planned to start slow and build to a peak at the end. As this was our first meet of the year, we weren’t sure how well we would do. After a rough start in our first match, we built up momentum for a successful meet that left us all smiling.”
The Shell Bots are a second-year team with 15 members, coached by Jim Hein and Leslie Potter. The Wave Droids are a third-year team with 12 members, coached by Mark Sand and Leslie Potter.
“Our teams’ mentors are amazing,” said Coach Potter. “We have such great support from the community. Our teams have really benefited from mentors being consistently available at practices for the past seven weeks.”
Both teams have a three-week break before the next league meet, which is Nov. 16 at North Linn Community Schools in Troy Mills. In addition to league meets, W-SR is hosting a Super-Qualifier meet on Feb. 1, 2020, at the W-SR Middle School.
They are in need of 40-plus volunteers to help with the day, and encourage any interested community members to contact the team at potter@iastate.edu.