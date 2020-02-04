W-SR Robotics hosted and had an outstanding Iowa FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Super Qualifier event on Saturday, Feb. 1.
With 24 teams in attendance, all award winners from their league championships, the competition was tough. The W-SR-hosted Super Qualifier was one of four in the state.
An estimated 600-plus people attended throughout the day at the W-SR Middle School. The event was run by over 70 volunteers from Waverly and surrounding communities, including employees from John Deere, Flint Hills Resources, Geater, Wartburg, Collins Aerospace, and many, many more.
Twelve teams advanced to state from the Waverly Super Qualifier based on robot performance and/or season performance (outreach, engineering, etc.). Both W-SR teams advanced to state, which will be held Feb 28-29 in Cedar Rapids.
The Shell Bots finished seventh with a 4-2 record and were a first-round-pick alliance partner. They won the first-place Motivate Award, which advanced them to state.
FIRST describes the Motivate Award this way: “Sparking others to embrace the culture of FIRST!” This team embraces the culture of FIRST and clearly shows what it means to be a team. This judged award celebrates the team that represents the essence of the FIRST Tech Challenge competition through team building, team spirit and displayed enthusiasm. This is a team who makes a collective effort to make FIRST known throughout their school and community, and sparks others to embrace the culture of FIRST.”
The Wave Droids had a very tough day with their robot – it was working great in the early morning, but then had a catastrophic failure (possibly one of their main computer hubs failing). They didn’t win any matches, but they did win the first-place Connect Award, which advanced them to state.
FIRST describes the Connect Award this way: “Connecting the dots between community, FIRST, and the diversity of the engineering world. This judged award is given to the team that most connects with their local science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) community. A true FIRST team is more than a sum of its parts and recognizes that engaging their local STEM community plays an essential part in their success. The recipient of this award is recognized for helping the community understand FIRST, the FIRST Tech Challenge, and the team itself. The team that wins the Connect Award aggressively seeks and recruits engineers and explores the opportunities available in the world of engineering, science and technology. This team has a clear team plan and has identified steps to achieve their goals.”
Second year Shell Bot and one of the founding members of team No. 14736, Caleb Hein, was reflective about the day.
“I think (Saturday) went OK,” Hein said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but I’m glad we have the chance to do that work to advance past state, to worlds.”
First year member and programmer Mason Kotlarz said, “It was so gratifying to see all of our hard work culminate to such a great payoff.”
First year Wave Droids outreach member Gretchen Ellerbroek expressed happily, “Going into robotics, I didn’t know how far we would go. Needless to say, we have surpassed my expectations!”
Isaiah Cheville, senior, and one of the veteran members of team No. 13206 added, “While the poor performance of our robot was unfortunate, I am extremely happy with how the competition went, both from a competitor perspective and from a host perspective.”
Andrew Sand, junior and a three-year media veteran said, “It was super exciting being able to host a Super Qualifier for the first time, and thank you to everybody that volunteered. The whole team is ecstatic about winning the Connect Award and moving on to the state competition.”