With Independence Day happening on Saturday, many people are preparing themselves to celebrate the United States’ 244th anniversary of its separation from the British Empire.
However, for one community, the annual celebration for the holiday will not be held due to the restrictions placed due to the novel coronavirus.
The Shell Rock Fourth of July Celebration, which is usually a week-long event, was cancelled, as announced by its organizing committee on May 19. At the time, a proclamation made by Gov. Kim Reynolds barred gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We feel that we can’t ask any more of people and businesses at this time,” the post stated. “As a committee, we would encourage everyone to continue to support our local businesses that have been an integral part of our success in the past and will continue to support us in the future.”
The committee for the celebration relies heavily on donations from Shell Rock businesses as well as those from surrounding communities. The onset of the pandemic had closed down or limited the operations of many of those businesses due to Gov. Reynolds’ orders to mitigate the virus.
Since the cancellation, though, the governor has gradually allowed businesses to open and had lifted the 10-person limit on gatherings.
Many other events in the area had also been cancelled, including Grump Days in Readlyn, Waverly Heritage Days and the Butler and Bremer county fairs.
“We are dedicated to Shell Rock and hope everyone continues to stay safe,” the Shell Rock Fourth of July committee posted. “Thank you all and we look forward to 2021 4th of July Celebration.”