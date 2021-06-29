Friday July 2
Beer Tent: noon-midnight
Food Vendors: noon-midnight
(Free) Magic show: 5-6 p.m.
D’z Guys (band): 8 p.m.-midnight
Saturday July 3
Parade: 10 a.m.
Sportsman’s club event rubber duck race
Splash Zone: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (free)
Bean Bag tournament: 11 a.m. signup, noon start
Food Vendors: noon-midnight
Kiddie Parade: Lineup 5 p.m., Parade 5:30 p.m.
Blackout laser tag, Boyd Building: 5-9 p.m. (free)
Butler County Line (band): 8 p.m.-midnight
Sunday July 4
Cherry Street events
Beer Tent: noon-10 p.m.
Food vendors: noon-10 p.m.
Splash Zone: 2-7 p.m. (free)
Beer Tent Bingo: 2-5 p.m.
Blackout laser tag, Boyd Building: 5-9 p.m. (free)
Throw Back Jack (band): 6-10 p.m.
Fireworks: 10 p.m.
Sunday in the Park
Ecumenical Church Service by Faith Lutheran: 10 a.m.
Flag Burning Ceremony: 11 a.m.
Food (while supplies last): 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sponsored by Relay for Life, free-will donation
Menu: Pork burger, pulled pork hot dogs, chips and pop
Shell Rock Rockets 4-H malts and popcorn fundraiser: noon-3 p.m.
Snow cones to benefit Relay for Life: noon-3 p.m.
Homemade pie sale by Faith Lutheran: noon-2 p.m.
Free events from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pedal pull: Register at 11 a.m. Starts at 11:30 a.m.
Kiddie Water Ball with Shell Rock Fire Department: 1-3 p.m.
Live music by James Aissen: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Acoustic live music by David Woods: 1-3 p.m.
Carnival games (dart balloon pop, toilet paper throw, duck match and gunny sack races): noon-3 p.m.
Face painting with W-SR football cheerleaders: noon-3 p.m.
Tug-o-War and football throwing game with W-SR football players: 1-3 p.m.
Color in the Court sidewalk chalk: noon-3 p.m.
Hula hoop contest: noon-3 p.m.
Pie throwing contest: 1-3 p.m.
Shell Rock EMS giving away popsicles and will take volunteers
Kickball tournament: (registration at 1:30 p.m., teams of nine needed) 2-3 p.m.
Fundraiser events: noon-3 p.m.
Shell Rock Fire Department T-shirts (M-XL $20, 2XL-3XL $25)
Shell Rock Rockets 4-H Club silent auction
City Wide Garage Sales
Please contact Briley Miller 319-239-7576
With the parade being Saturday morning, the garage sales are going to look a little different this year. If you would please contact us with your address and hours you would like to have your garage sale, we will be happy to advertise those on our Facebook page.