Due to Independence Day falling on a Sunday this year, the Shell Rock 4th of July Celebration organizing committee has scheduled the annual parade for Saturday.
The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and follow along Cherry Street. It is part of a full weekend of events that run from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4.
Friday’s festivities includes a magic show and D’z Guys, while Butler County Line will be the Saturday night headliner.
Sunday will feature events both on Cherry Street and in the park. Throw Back Jack will be the entertainment up until the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 celebration was cancelled.
