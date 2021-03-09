Shell Rock senior girls are encouraged to apply for the $350 Merit Award given annually.
Applications also will be accepted from a graduate from Shell Rock who may have worked for a time before pursuing further education. Current college students from Shell Rock are also eligible.
This merit award may be renewed each year pending re-application.
The applicant must be a daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, wife, sister, or mother of a veteran or a veteran herself.
Proof of academic achievement must be shown.
Other merit awards are also available through the Iowa American Legion Auxiliary.
If interested in applying for the Nelle E. Thompson Merit award or if you have questions on other awards available, contact the Merit Award Chairman, Jean, at 319-558-7250 or e-mail jeanrlu@gmail.com for the application form.