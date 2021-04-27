The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies ahead of Memorial Day for free-will donations to benefit area veterans.
They will hand them out May 3-5, mostly at the Shell Rock Kwik Star, but those wanting one can obtain them from any auxiliary member.
On Friday, Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young signed a proclamation that declared May 3, 2021, as Poppy Day in the city. He asks “that all citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy on this day.”