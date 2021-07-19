Aaron Epley and his family were just about to get a bite to eat after a busy day of fishing in Minnesota, on July 14, 2021, when he got a call from the Shell Rock fire chief.
Pack up and get home, the fire chief told him, as a tornado had ripped through the farm.
Later, the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, would determine that the EF-1 tornado, called the Shell Rock tornado, was responsible for the damage of the farms along 250th Street, which falls in both Bremer and Butler counties.
In shock and disbelief at first, the Epleys packed up as fast as they could and headed to the Butler County farm, the family farmstead.
A few tears were shed and many prayers were said on the way back, but they counted their blessings.
They were spared the terror of the howling wind, the uncertainty of trying to seek shelter from nature’s fury and the fear of wondering what would happen next and when and how it would all end.
Unlike their neighbors who were caught by surprise by the sudden change of weather, the Epleys reasoned they had been given some time to process the news on the drive back.
What they saw when they finally arrived was heartbreaking. About a dozen trees were down, the grain bins had been smashed and one of them had been lifted and carried across the farm, flying debris had landed on the house, piercing one of the walls and going right into the bedroom.
Across the street, at the neighbors’ house, the family had lived through it all. They had huddled in the basement, as destruction unleashed, crushing bins, lifting off roofs and crumbling walls.
Just down the street, another family, who were not at home when the tornado barrelled down, was coping with picking up the pieces.
Surveying the damage as dawn started to break was as surreal as it was painful, but the Epleys found comfort in each other and in their faith.
The realization that they had been thrust into a cataclysmic event, yet spared, started to sink in.
As the sun started to sear the earth on Thursday morning, a friend, who was lending a helping hand, found an American flag tossed by the wind and planted it right through a hole in the roof, showing the defiant spirit of the clean-up crew, and the home’s inhabitants.
There is no shortage of American flags in the Epley household. A painted one on one of the buildings facing the main road was untouched, and another one was leaning against the wall of an open structure. In the back of the property, heavy smoke was coming from a fire burning tree stumps and other debris.
Leaning on their faith, the family and friends rolled up their sleeves.
Neighbors from surrounding farms came to volunteer and so did a stranger who traveled from Chickasaw County to volunteer who had heard of the damage and wanted to be of service.
As their hands and feet worked, their hearts were filled with gratitude that all of their neighbors along the road, who had also sustained significant damage, had been spared and so were the farm animals, including some pigs the Epley kids showed at the Butler County Fair in late June.
“Thank God for friends and family that come out uninvited and just show up and take care of their loved ones,” Aaron said. “It’s a great act of kindness, and I am really appreciative.”
“When people have bad happen to them, it’s easy for them to blame God and say why, but you need to look at what’s happening around you, all my neighbors were spared, no one has a scratch on them, nothing’s been lost that can’t be replaced and when you have faith in an all powerful God, that yes, bad things do happen, but they can happen for the greater good.And I am seeing it today. I have somebody here who I have no idea who he is.”
Daughter Liberty, 20, said she will never forget this experience.
“We have a lot of help from family and friends and it means the world to us,” she said.