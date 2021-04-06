Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Estelle Johnson, of Shell Rock, has been chosen by Unit No. 393 of Shell Rock to attend the annual session of the Iowa Legion Auxiliary Girls State. Estelle is the daughter of Nikki and Matt Harken

Estelle attends Waverly-Shell Rock High School and participates in the W-SR track team in shot put and discus thrower. She has an avid interest in government and how it is run

She was chosen to attend Girls State on the basis of interest, leadership, and scholastic qualities. Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Across the nation over 20,000 young women are selected to attend this program each summer learning about state and local government.

Pandorah Winter, of Shell Rock, has been chosen by Unit No. 393 as the alternate to the Iowa Legion Auxiliary Girls State. Pandorah is the daughter of Aaron Winter and Ashley Ferrel.

Pandorah attends Waverly-Shell Rock High School and participates in Chamber choir competing each year in solo and big group contests.

