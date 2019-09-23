ALLISON — A Shell Rock man received probation after pleading guilty to killing two passengers in a truck he was driving in 2016.
According to court documents filed Sept. 16 in Butler County District Court, Judge James M. Drew suspended a 10-year prison term for Matthew James DeWitt, 47, and placed him on five years’ probation after the defendant pled guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, a Class C felony. The plea was entered on May 29.
Initially, DeWitt was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide due to operating under the influence, both Class B felonies, and one count of first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and failure to maintain control, a scheduled traffic violation. The second homicide count was amended to the cause being reckless driving.
As part of the plea deal, the first homicide count and the OWI charge were dismissed. Additionally, a $1,000 fine was suspended, and DeWitt was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the victims’ estates.
According to the criminal complaints, DeWitt was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 that was pulling an enclosed trailer on County Road C-33 and inexplicably left the roadway into the south ditch west of County Road T-63 on Oct. 27, 2016. In the crash, he, his brother, Jeffrey Joe DeWitt, 41, of Shell Rock, and another passenger, Andrew John Baker, 28, of Waverly, were all taken to Waverly Health Center for their injuries.
Jeffrey DeWitt and Baker both died from their injuries.
In the complaint, Matthew DeWitt was given a full range of tests for intoxicants by the Iowa State Patrol. He gave a blood sample, which was sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Results found that Matthew DeWitt had a blood alcohol level of .075%, just below the legal limit, but also had traces of marijuana in his system.
As an result of his felony conviction, Matthew DeWitt has forfeited his rights to vote and own firearms until restored by the governor or by legislation after his terms have been satisfied. He may appeal the sentence under a $10,000 bond. He also has been ordered to pay $180 in court costs.