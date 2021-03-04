Shell Rock Soy Processing LLC signed a multi-year agreement with CHS Inc. to support management, operations and product off-take from the SRSP plant, which is being built near Shell Rock.
Under the agreement, CHS will consult on plant operations. CHS will be the exclusive marketer of soybean meal and soybean hulls produced at the plant, which is expected to be operational in late 2022.
“While startups can mean market disruption, they are game changers when they’re powered by a dynamic partnership like this,” said Mike Kinley, CEO of Mid-Iowa Cooperative, a developing partner of SRSP.
MIC, a farmer-owned cooperative based in east-central Iowa, is the founding capital partner of the SRSP plant being built in the Butler County Logistics Park. “Both MIC and CHS are farmer-owned cooperatives, and CHS culture and values align with ours,” Kinley noted.
When operational, SRSP will crush approximately 40 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels daily. Local cooperatives will originate soybeans from farmers, and SRSP will buy soybeans directly from farmers.
SRSP will produce approximately 850,000 tons of high-quality soybean meal that CHS will market domestically and internationally.
“Working with local cooperatives to serve farmer-owners is what we do every day,” says Tom Malecha, vice president, CHS Global Grain & Processing, operations and CHS sustainability.
“This agreement creates an opportunity to leverage our respective strengths and expand market access for area growers selling soybeans to Shell Rock Soy Processing.”
A project of this scale requires a team effort, said Mike Knobbe, an SRSP developing partner with Mike Kinley and MIC. “CHS is the only true farmer-owned, solvent-extraction soy processor in the market. CHS thoroughly understands SRSP’s target markets. Their expertise and reputation will benefit our customers and owners.”
SRSP’s close proximity to the Iowa Northern Railway will allow rail cars to be unloaded with soybeans and loaded with soybean meal and soybean oil. SRSP will enhance the Butler Logistics Park, which already includes a Flint Hills Resources ethanol plant and TrinityRail Maintenance.
“Great things in business are never done by one person; they’re done by a team,” Kinley said. “CHS has years of experience in soybean processing and marketing, which will help SRSP access key markets. CHS will also help us with quality improvement and operational efficiencies, which will allow us to extract all the value possible from locally-grown soybeans.”
For more information on SRSP, log onto https://shellrocksoyprocessing.com/.