About Shell Rock Soy Processing LLC

Shell Rock Soy Processing (SRSP) is a soybean crushing plant currently is being constructed in Shell Rock, Iowa, with an expected completion date in late 2022. This new facility will have the capacity to crush 110,000 bushels of soybean daily, which will give producers a new processing option for their crops, and an opportunity to expand their markets. For more information, visit https://shellrocksoyprocessing.com.

About Mid-Iowa Cooperative

Mid-Iowa Cooperative is a farmer-owned cooperative that acts as a local partner in a global marketplace to help producers thrive in central and east-central Iowa. For more than 75 years, generations of farmers have counted on Mid-Iowa Cooperative, whose diverse client portfolio reaches across the state to serve over 1,400 members. For more information, visit https://www.midiowacoop.com.

About AGR Partners LLC

AGR Partners is an investment firm based in Davis, Calif., and Chicago, Ill., dedicated to backing strong food company and agribusiness teams through long-term investments to facilitate late-stage growth, strategic acquisitions, full buyouts and ownership transitions. For further information, visit www.AGRpartners.com.